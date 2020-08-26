Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Morguard North American has a 1 year low of C$13.17 and a 1 year high of C$16.21.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Morguard North American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Morguard North American Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

