Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €233.69 ($274.93).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.