Myriad (XMY) Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Myriad has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $2,733.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,746,752,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.