National Retail Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 882 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 963% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

Shares of NNN opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

