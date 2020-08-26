NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares traded down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.90 and last traded at $38.12. 664,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 969,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $849,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,226.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,105,358.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,469.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.5% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

