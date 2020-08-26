NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of NPTN opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,891 shares of company stock worth $477,604. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

