Neutron (NTRN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $246,345.02 and approximately $6.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000332 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002084 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

