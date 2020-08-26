New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Securities cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $65.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Hamwee acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Kline acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,284,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,071,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,527 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.