Nikos Theodosopoulos Sells 1,250 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,423.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ANET opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day moving average is $214.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.59. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,807,000 after buying an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

