Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

JWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

NYSE JWN opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

