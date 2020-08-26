Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,360 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $58,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Novartis by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

