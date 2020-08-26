Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $38.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Nutrien by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 180.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

