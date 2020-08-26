NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.36.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,818.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.02.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 438.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6,686.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

