O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 7,091 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,679 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Robert Half International by 230.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,030,000 after buying an additional 1,826,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Robert Half International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,639,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after buying an additional 498,787 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Robert Half International by 31.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after buying an additional 358,532 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

