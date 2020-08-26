O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,667,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,077,000 after acquiring an additional 340,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 69.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 217,737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $11,551,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $9,516,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $7,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.