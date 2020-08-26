O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 12,182 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 118.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 862,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,813. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

