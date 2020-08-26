O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.74. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

