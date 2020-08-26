O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $305,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI stock opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.22 and a 1 year high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.