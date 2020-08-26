O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $785,000 in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

