O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $914,000 in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $431.27 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

