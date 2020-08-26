O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,997 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,941 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $91,299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13,339.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,336,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,574,000 after purchasing an additional 701,677 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

