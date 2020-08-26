O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,151,596,000 after buying an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,857 shares of company stock worth $8,727,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

