O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $1,415,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Science Applications International by 63.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.05. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

