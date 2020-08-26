O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $48,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $1,853.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,727.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,605.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

