O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $180.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.22. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

