O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,208 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

