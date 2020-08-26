Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.13.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 1,093,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,891,000 after purchasing an additional 834,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 974,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

