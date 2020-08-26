Omni 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.30 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Omni has a market cap of $4.99 million and $1.30 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $8.86 or 0.00078217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00507716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,034 coins and its circulating supply is 562,718 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

