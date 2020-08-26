Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.67. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

