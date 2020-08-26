Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,583 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $50,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

