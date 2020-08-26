Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.