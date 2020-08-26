Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 187.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

