Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

