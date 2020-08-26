Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Loews by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Loews by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 23,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $747,509.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,977,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,354,200.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

NYSE L opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.76. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.