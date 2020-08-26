Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,936,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 391,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 149.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,776,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of FMC by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after buying an additional 164,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.