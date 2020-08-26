Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $807,000 Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,307 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in UDR by 41.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 542,158 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,985.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 498,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 337.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 472,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. 1,255,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,414. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

