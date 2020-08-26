Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $834,000 Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. 1,884,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,221. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.