Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,378,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,677. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

