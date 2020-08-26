Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $80,306,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $75,933,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $73,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 147.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,013,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,043,000 after acquiring an additional 604,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 556,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,490. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

