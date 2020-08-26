Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,283 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 301,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,628. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

