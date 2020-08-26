Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,821 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Ball by 8,261.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after buying an additional 1,098,470 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ball by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 818,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,973,000 after purchasing an additional 515,080 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,281. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $77.47. 1,069,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,013. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

