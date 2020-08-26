Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,342 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $84.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.