Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.08% of Forescout Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 64.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FSCT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock remained flat at $$28.99 during trading on Wednesday. 1,561,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forescout Technologies Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.