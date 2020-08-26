Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 12,219 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,597 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 490,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 51,098 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 8,049,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.65. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

