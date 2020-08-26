Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,360.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $277.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $291.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,169 shares of company stock worth $9,620,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.78.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

