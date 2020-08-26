Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,439,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Equity Residential by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 50.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 10.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

