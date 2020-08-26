Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 19,174 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,174 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

