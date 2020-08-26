Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,656 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

