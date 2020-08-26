Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,289 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Verisign were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 8,915.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 421.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 217,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.47. 1,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.55. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,428. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

