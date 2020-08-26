Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,143 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. 20,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,025. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $163.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Cfra dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

